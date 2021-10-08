86.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 8, 2021
Weirsdale man arrested on DUI charge by Fruitland Park police

By Meta Minton

Andrew Scott Selley
A Weirsdale man who had been drinking beer and had a couple of shots was arrested on a drunk driving charge by Fruitland Park police.

Andrew Scott Selley, 30, was driving a white Jeep at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near Legends Bar and Grill when he attempted to make an improper turn, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. It had been raining and the Jeep’s tires “squealed loudly,” the report noted.

During a traffic stop, the police officer noted the Michigan native’s speech was slurred and it appeared he had been drinking. Selley admitted he had consumed five beers and two shots.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .166 and .164 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

