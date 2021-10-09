76.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 9, 2021
type here...

Barbara Kohlhagen Harju

By Staff Report

Barbara Kohlhagen Harju
Barbara Kohlhagen Harju

Barbara Kohlhagen Harju of The Villages, Florida, passed away October 8, 2021 at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on October 25, 1941 to Willard and Eunice Bremer Kohlhagen. She attended Sheboygan Falls Public Schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1960. Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree in education from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Barbara taught elementary education and reading in both the Sheboygan School District in Wisconsin and the Kewaskum School District in Wisconsin for more than 25 years.

After moving to The Villages, Barbara was active in the women’s recreational softball program and played on the Golden Gals Softball Team, serving as captain of the Golden Gals 75’s Team that won the national senior championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June of 2019. In addition, Barbara and her teams won at least 10 national championships over the past 20 years, as well as many senior championships.

Barbara is survived by her husband George Allmann of the Villages, Florida; a daughter Mary (Scott) Novotny of West Bend, Wisconsin; two sons, David Harju of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Peter (Nicole) Harju of Cedarburg, Wisconsin and a stepdaughter Debra (Eric) Swanson of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Ailsa, and Jack Harju, Michael and Amanda Novotny, and a step-grandchild Sean Allmann. She is survived by two sisters, Kathy Choren and Joanne Bosley, both of Mequon, Wisconsin. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Eunice Kohlhagen, and a son John Harju.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on November 9, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages. Another celebration of Barbara’s life will be held in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin at the Salem Plankroad UCC church, followed by a private burial at the Sheboygan Falls cemetery.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos