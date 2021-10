Charlotte Leidner, 85, of Summerfield, passed away at her home on Oct. 3, 2021. She was born Jan. 28, 1936 and is survived by her husband Fred; daughters Barbara (Mike) Bredensteiner, and daughter Judy Roberts; son Fred (Terry) Leidner; brother John (Barbara) Menges, five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Summerfield, FL.