Charter School and South Sumter students nominated as U.S. Presidential Scholars

A student from The Villages Charter School and a student from South Sumter High School have been named Sumter County School District nominees for the U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon two seniors who excel in either academics or workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School, and Wildwood Middle High School. This year the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following two students to represent Sumter County in the state-wide competition:

U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar:

Mea Kelley, South Sumter High School, Class of 2022

U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar:

Harper Fuchs, The Villages Charter High School, CTE Applied Engineering Academy, Class of 2022

The district has also recognized the nominees from each school. From South Sumter High School the CTE Scholar nominee was Shammayah Gibson. From The Villages Charter High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Marcus Philip Watson. From Wildwood Middle High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Carnyla Williams and the CTE Scholar nominee was Andrea Martinez-Fender.

The 2022 criterion for selection of the nominees was determined by the Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars. Students nominated for the academic recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.