85.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 9, 2021
type here...

Charter School and South Sumter students nominated as U.S. Presidential Scholars

By Staff Report

Harper Fuchs
Harper Fuchs

Mea Kelley
Mea Kelley

A student from The Villages Charter School and a student from South Sumter High School have been named Sumter County School District nominees for the U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon two seniors who excel in either academics or workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School, and Wildwood Middle High School. This year the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following two students to represent Sumter County in the state-wide competition:

U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar:
Mea Kelley, South Sumter High School, Class of 2022
U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar:
Harper Fuchs, The Villages Charter High School, CTE Applied Engineering Academy, Class of 2022

The district has also recognized the nominees from each school. From South Sumter High School the CTE Scholar nominee was Shammayah Gibson. From The Villages Charter High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Marcus Philip Watson. From Wildwood Middle High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Carnyla Williams and the CTE Scholar nominee was Andrea Martinez-Fender.

The 2022 criterion for selection of the nominees was determined by the Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars. Students nominated for the academic recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ed McGinty doesn’t think the law applies to him

A Village of Hadley resident argues that Ed McGinty’s personal business wouldn’t be fodder for Villages-News.com readers if he simply obeyed the law. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to look both ways when they walk out of stores

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends people need to look both ways when they are walking out of stores in The Villages.

Villages-News.com invaded Ed McGinty’s privacy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident scolds Villages-News.com for printing information she contends was an invasion of the privacy of Villager Ed McGinty.

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos