To the Editor:

This is in response to the lady from St. James concerning Ed McGinty: Don’t violate the law and then your personal business won’t be publicized.

The problem is that people like Ed do not think the law applies to them. Some day he is going to approach the wrong person and it may end up ugly. He already has been approached by the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service at his home. The grim reaper might be his next visitor.

Donald Pennels

Village of Hadley