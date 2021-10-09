85.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Fruitland Park man jailed after alleged hair-pulling attack on girlfriend and her daughter

By Meta Minton

Michael Robert McQuaid
A Fruitland Park man was jailed after an alleged hair-pulling attack on his girlfriend and her daughter.

Michael Robert McQuaid, 36, was arrested Thursday night on two counts of battery at his home on Myrtle Lake View Drive. He had been consuming alcohol and was sleeping at the top of the stairs when the girlfriend returned home with the children, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She took the children into a room to sleep. A short time later McQuaid began throwing objects at the door.

When his girlfriend came out, he grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the couch, the arrest report said. He then pulled her daughter’s hair. The officer noted in the arrest report that the girlfriend had redness on her neck from the attack and the daughter’s hair “was a mess.”

In addition, the house was in disarray, with the couch and love seat overturned as well as holes in a bedroom door.

McQuaid was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

