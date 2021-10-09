85.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Landscaper with children in company-owned truck arrested with THC oil

By Meta Minton

Jesse William Scurlock
A speeding driver at the wheel of a company-owned landscaping truck was arrested with THC oil.

Jesse William Scurlock, 38, of Summerfield, was driving a white 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup owned by Village Landscaping LLC at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday northbound on U.S. 301 traveling 62 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His truck reached a 40 mph zone where he continued driving 50 mph for another half mile.

During a subsequent traffic stop, Scurlock admitted his driver’s license had been suspended due to non-payment of child support. His children, ages 11 and 16, were in the truck with him. A check revealed Scurlock has seven convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was found to be in possession of a vape pen and THC oil.

He was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

