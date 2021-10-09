85.1 F
Saturday, October 9, 2021
New Jersey woman accused of illegally recording mother-in-law in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A New Jersey woman has been accused of illegally recording her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Holly Ilene Finley, 38, of Wayne, N.J. was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of eavesdropping.

The Villager went to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on July 19 to report that she had learned that her “soon-to-be ex-daughter-in-law” had audio recorded a FaceTime conversation the two had on March 6, 2020. Finley was in New Jersey when the FaceTime call was placed. The Villager learned of the recording when Finley and her attorneys later submitted the recording to a court in New York as part of a divorce and child custody case involving Finley and the Villager’s son.

A deputy attempted to contact Finley in New Jersey, but she did not respond to the call. Her attorney later contacted the sheriff’s office and said that he had advised Finley not to speak to law enforcement without an attorney present.

Finley is accused of violating Florida State Statute 934.03.1a regarding illegal interception of communication.

In a document on file in Sumter County Court, Finley indicated she earns $75,000 per year and receives $370 in monthly child support.

