Pets receive blessings during special service at Hope Lutheran Church

The annual Blessing of the Animals at Hope Lutheran Church took place on Saturday morning with Pastor Jon-Marc MacLean officiating the service.

Eighty dogs, two goats and two cats were blessed at the event.

Carol Bellavia of the Village of Briar Meadow brought her Spanish Galgo hunting dog, Gunner, to the blessing. The dog was rescued in Spain when a hunter threw out a large litter of newborn puppies. Bellavia explained that many commercial hunters will get rid of unwanted puppies by abandoning them to die. A rescue organization hand raised the litter which included Gunner.

Dianna Beals brought her six-year-old Samoyed Luna to the blessing. Luna is a trained therapy dog which Beals takes to nursing homes and memory care units. Luna and Beals were at the Dynamic Dog Club table at the event. The Dynamic Dog Club has several sections including therapy dogs.

Steve and Tincey German who live on a farm in Summerfield brought Carmella and Little Blackie, two mini Lamancha goats. The Germans have been regulars over the years at the blessing and in past years have brought llamas and alpacas to the blessing.

Forty church members helped register the pets and their owners for the blessing, as well as provide both pets and owners with refreshments. Also in attendance was the Greyhound Villages Club and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Pastor MacLean led the congregation in prayer before a general blessing of the assembled animals. He followed up with an individual blessing for those who made special requests. Cheryl Maher expressed her gratitude to MacLean after he blessed her dog, Doodle the Poodle. The Village of Sanibel resident was grateful for the ceremony.

“He did a marvelous job,” she said.