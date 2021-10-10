Judge dismisses order of protection in case of lady bodybuilder accused of attacking husband

A judge has dismissed an order of protection in the case of a lady bodybuilder accused of attacking her older husband in The Villages.

Last week, Judge William Hallman III dismissed the temporary order of protection that had been in place after 56-year-old Donna Cacciatore allegedly attacked her 69-year-old husband in August at their home on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia. The reason for the dismissal was not clear.

Cacciatore continues to face a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She remains free on $1,000 bond. She has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Her husband told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the day of his wife’s arrest they had been arguing about their impending divorce. He filed for divorce in May. They have been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009 for $260,600. They have been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She threw a remote control into the television screen causing it to shatter in their living room

Cacciatore has taught classes at MVP Athletic Club and completed the New York Marathon.