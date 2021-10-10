Leave the parents out of it

To the Editor:

The Villages-News.com continues to report unnecessary personal privacy information relating to incidents in The Villages.

Examples include naming the parents and their addresses when their adult children get arrested. The adult child has been arrested, not their parents. Leave the parents out of the matter. Often times Villages-News.com discloses that an arrest is due to a mental illness issue which should be, and most likely is, protected by federal HIPPA laws. Villages-News.com should never disclose information about a person’s medical health.

And then there’s the reporting of Villagers’ finances. Why in the world is it necessary to do this? Sadly, Villages-News.com is becoming more and more like a tabloid and gossip column. You need to focus on real news stories, not mental health cases, Villagers’ finances, and who got arrested yesterday or the day before. Get professional Villages-News.com. Get out of the gutter.

Tim Coggin

Village of De La Vista