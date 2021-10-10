85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 10, 2021
type here...

Leave the parents out of it

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages-News.com continues to report unnecessary personal privacy information relating to incidents in The Villages.
Examples include naming the parents and their addresses when their adult children get arrested. The adult child has been arrested, not their parents. Leave the parents out of the matter. Often times Villages-News.com discloses that an arrest is due to a mental illness issue which should be, and most likely is, protected by federal HIPPA laws. Villages-News.com should never disclose information about a person’s medical health.
And then there’s the reporting of Villagers’ finances. Why in the world is it necessary to do this? Sadly, Villages-News.com is becoming more and more like a tabloid and gossip column. You need to focus on real news stories, not mental health cases, Villagers’ finances, and who got arrested yesterday or the day before. Get professional Villages-News.com. Get out of the gutter.

Tim Coggin
Village of De La Vista

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Recycling plastic lids

A Village of Fernandina resident is wondering about recycling plastic bottle lids. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ed McGinty doesn’t think the law applies to him

A Village of Hadley resident argues that Ed McGinty’s personal business wouldn’t be fodder for Villages-News.com readers if he simply obeyed the law. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to look both ways when they walk out of stores

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends people need to look both ways when they are walking out of stores in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos