Man sentenced in ATV-riding beer-drinking incident with teen girl

By Meta Minton

Jeremy Logan

A 21-year-old Fruitland Park man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail as the result of an ATV-riding beer-drinking incident involving a teen girl.

Jeremy Keith Logan was sentenced last week in Lake County Court as the result of the incident this past June on Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park. He began serving his sentenced on Wednesday at the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest to driving without a license and two counts of resisting arrest. He was also placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

Logan had been arrested at about 2 a.m. after jumped off the four-wheeler, “threw a beer and began running through yards,” and “hopped a fence,” according to an arrest report. The teen female passenger also “threw a beer and began running as well.” The teen stopped running when a taser was pointed at her. Her phone began ringing and the deputy saw that it was Logan, repeatedly trying to call her. Another deputy spotted Logan and attempted to taser him, but missed. He was eventually taken into custody.The teen girl was retrieved by her mother.

