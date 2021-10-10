Mary Vallone

Mary C. Vallone, 88, The Villages, Florida passed away on October 7, 2021 at Higher Ground Assisted Living Facility, Belleview, Florida. Mary was born on August 25, 1933 in Faribault, Minnesota to her parents John J. Hackett and Christina (Stoffel) Hackett.

Mary had worked in her earlier years as a Clerk in the Finance Industry. She moved to The Villages, Florida in 1989 from Warsaw, New York with her late Husband, Samuel Vallone. Mary was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. She loved to travel and was very proud that she was able to visit all fifty states as well as traveling to Europe. She enjoyed painting especially in acrylics.

Mary is survived by her three loving sons: Frank J. Lamitina of Winder, GA, Thomas Lamitina of Florida and David D. Lamitina of Lawrenceville, GA; a brother: Leo Hackett and his wife Arolyne of Hastings, Minnesota; a grandson: Thomas Lamitina, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Samuel Vallone.