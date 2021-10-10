Robert Alan Rosner

Robert Alan “Bob” Rosner, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, went to be with our Lord on October 7, 2021. He worked for Princeton University Press for more than 20 years. Bob enjoyed serving his community. He served in the Army from 1958-1964. In Lawrenceville, NJ, served as a volunteer fireman for Slackwood Fire Department, coached youth soccer and sang in the choir for St Ann’s Church. In The Villages, Robert was a member of St. Timothy’s Church, sang in their choir, and played softball.

He is survived by children Sharon Kristovich (David); Alan Rosner (Mary), and Kathy Bright (Wayne); grandchildren Erin, Scott (Courtney), Nathan, Ryan, Caitlin, and Conner; brother Charles Rosner (Mary Lou), sister Marjorie Laine (Charles); nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, by his parents Otto and Marjorie, and his brother Victor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on October 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. To view the Mass online, find the “Livestream Mass” link on the church’s webpage https://sttimothycc.com/

Burial will be at Princeton Cemetery in N.J. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in his memory to St Timothy Roman Catholic Church, The Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542.