Sunday, October 10, 2021
Thank you to helpful neighbor

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’d like to say thank you to our neighbor, Ray Haynes, for his help painting the sun faded louvered shutter on our attic. When he loaned me his ladder to reach the second story level, he advised that if I felt any apprehension about climbing it, he’d be happy to paint the shutter for me. Unable to find a weight limit on the ladder and being unsteady on my feet, I called him and he came right down.
While I’m at it, I’d also like to thank Ray for his contribution to the Christmas decorations in our community.
Thank you, Ray!

Frank Steele
Village of Pinellas

 

