Joseph  Hajducko

Joseph M. Hajducko, age 69, of The Villages, Florida, passed away October 4, 2021, after a courageous three year battle with cancer. Joseph is survived by his wife of 43 years Christina (Tina) Hajducko of The Villages, Florida, his sister Jeanne (James) Sadler of Mesa, Arizona, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friend “brother”, Scott Sefton. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances Hajducko, and his parents-in-law, Zygmunt and Ruth Kowalski.

Joseph was born September 3, 1952, in Gary, Indiana and raised in Hammond, Indiana. Joseph and Tina considered the Atlanta, GA area home for 20 years before moving to Greenville, SC, the last five years of his career. After retirement, they realized their dream and moved to The Villages, FL in 2016.

A graduate of Purdue University with a B.A in Speech Education and a graduate of Calumet College of St. Joseph with a B.S. in Business Management, Joseph was always a teacher at heart. He worked in the manufacturing industry, primarily in corporate training for 40 years. He always found delight when “as he would say” something “clicked” when someone grasped a new concept or computer skill he taught them.

Joe was an avid sports fan, a passion he shared with his father. Although he enjoyed sports of any kind, he stayed loyal to his Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. Joe and Tina enjoyed researching their family genealogies and, during his retirement, he made great strides in his families’ genealogy research.

Joseph’s deep Catholic faith sustained him in life and shined brightly through his illness. A parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL, he was a facilitator for the adult education program, a member of the men’s Emmaus and the Knights of Columbus Council 14222. Formerly a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City, GA, where he served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 8081, CHRP and small Christian faith groups.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.