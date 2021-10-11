Local landscaper back behind bars after defying court order

A local landscaper has landed back behind bars after defying a court order.

Nathan Stafford, 29, of Wildwood was jailed without bond following his arrest Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He had been spotting driving a white Jeep Cherokee in the vicinity where his estranged girlfriend lives, in violation of a court. He had been free on bond and one of the conditions of his bond was that he have no contact with the girlfriend he allegedly attacked last month at a Circle K in Wildwood.

He was also arrested for driving while license suspended. He has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Stafford has had numerous previous arrests and once tried to cheat on a urine test by using a Whizzinator device.