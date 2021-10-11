77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...

PWAC drops idea of looking into ‘double standard’ of signage put up by The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has dropped the idea of looking into the “double standard” of signage put up by The Villages.

PWAC alternate member Steve Lapp, a Community Development District 7 supervisor, raised the issue at the August PWAC meeting.

This feather banner was put up by Properties of The Villages
This feather banner was put up by Properties of The Villages.

Lapp pointed to the feature flags put up by Properties of The Villages to draw attention to open houses. Technically, the signage flouts the rules prohibiting signage throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Lapp questioned why The Villages’ pennants go unchallenged when homeowners can’t use similar signage to advertise yard sales or other activities. PWAC Chairman Don Wiley initially agreed with Lapp’s point and indicated the topic would appear on a future agenda.

However, on Monday, with little discussion, PWAC members decided to drop the topic after determining, “This item does not fall under the purview of the PWAC.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos