PWAC drops idea of looking into ‘double standard’ of signage put up by The Villages

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has dropped the idea of looking into the “double standard” of signage put up by The Villages.

PWAC alternate member Steve Lapp, a Community Development District 7 supervisor, raised the issue at the August PWAC meeting.

Lapp pointed to the feature flags put up by Properties of The Villages to draw attention to open houses. Technically, the signage flouts the rules prohibiting signage throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Lapp questioned why The Villages’ pennants go unchallenged when homeowners can’t use similar signage to advertise yard sales or other activities. PWAC Chairman Don Wiley initially agreed with Lapp’s point and indicated the topic would appear on a future agenda.

However, on Monday, with little discussion, PWAC members decided to drop the topic after determining, “This item does not fall under the purview of the PWAC.”