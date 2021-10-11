84.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 11, 2021
Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Saturday night Oct. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., my wife and I were enjoying an evening at Sumter Landing when we encountered two individuals fishing at Cody’s restaurant. Their personal appearance indicated they were not Villagers.
When the two individuals were approached and informed that they could not finish there and that it could cost them a lot of money for what they were doing, their answer was “We have plenty of money.”
Another individual who appeared to be an employee with The Villages approached the individuals and also informed them that what they were doing was illegal and they just ignored him. I asked the employee if he was going to call 911, and he indicated yes he would call them immediately. I watched the individuals catch big bass and took pictures of them in the process. By 8 o’clock they were still fishing and no one from law enforcement had arrived.
Spanish Springs has law enforcement on their square every night and Brownwood has law enforcement also in the evenings to deal with law violations. My question is why doesn’t Sumter Landing have law enforcement available at the square when events are in progress. With the addition of all the new apartments adjacent to The Villages, the future of our entertainment and safety every night on the squares is in jeopardy.

Carl Angleberger
Village of Mallory Square

 

Headlines

Wildwood leaders endorse $6.7-million plan to improve two busy roadways

News
Wildwood commissioners Tuesday endorsed a $6.7-million plan to improve Clay Drain Road and Signature Drive, a narrow stretch of road that provides a bypass to heavily traveled U.S. 301 and State Road 44.
Lakeside Landings man arrested after allegedly stealing beer from Wawa

Crime
A Lakeside Landings man was arrested after allegedly stealing a beer from Wawa.
Battery suspect admits he fled police because ‘he did not want to go to jail’

Crime
A battery suspect in Wildwood admitted he fled police because he “did not want to go to jail.”
Local landscaper back behind bars after defying court order

Crime
A local landscaper has landed back behind bars after defying a court order.
Teen from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license

Crime
An 18-year-old from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
More Headlines

More legal trouble for Villager who blamed Trump for golf cart crash

Crime
An 83-year-old who last year blamed then-President Trump for a golf cart crash is facing more legal problems.
CDD 10 board to receive update on home where Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments

News
The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors will receive an update this week on a home where a Villager has refused to remove lawn ornaments.
Officials in The Villages encourage residents to attend Sumter Commission meeting

News
Officials in The Villages are encouraging residents to attend Tuesday night’s Sumter County Commission meeting.
Judge dismisses order of protection in case of lady bodybuilder accused of attacking husband

Crime
A judge has dismissed an order of protection in the case of a lady bodybuilder accused of attacking her older husband in The Villages.
AAC pleased with progress at First Responders Recreation Center

News
The Amenity Authority Committee is pleased with progress at the new First Responders Recreation Center under construction in the Marion County section of The Villages. We've got a drone video of the work.
