Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

To the Editor:

On Saturday night Oct. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., my wife and I were enjoying an evening at Sumter Landing when we encountered two individuals fishing at Cody’s restaurant. Their personal appearance indicated they were not Villagers.

When the two individuals were approached and informed that they could not finish there and that it could cost them a lot of money for what they were doing, their answer was “We have plenty of money.”

Another individual who appeared to be an employee with The Villages approached the individuals and also informed them that what they were doing was illegal and they just ignored him. I asked the employee if he was going to call 911, and he indicated yes he would call them immediately. I watched the individuals catch big bass and took pictures of them in the process. By 8 o’clock they were still fishing and no one from law enforcement had arrived.

Spanish Springs has law enforcement on their square every night and Brownwood has law enforcement also in the evenings to deal with law violations. My question is why doesn’t Sumter Landing have law enforcement available at the square when events are in progress. With the addition of all the new apartments adjacent to The Villages, the future of our entertainment and safety every night on the squares is in jeopardy.

Carl Angleberger

Village of Mallory Square