Suspected drug dealer arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Perry Jewel Davis, 31, of Fruitland Park, in the wee hours early Saturday morning left Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square and got into a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He failed to turn on the vehicle’s lights and was traveling down the middle of Main Street. A traffic stop was initiated at the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. A check revealed he was driving on a suspended license.

Davis was found to be in possession of a black fanny pack which contained $924 in small denomination bills. In addition, 5.14 grams of marijuana was found with nine plastic bags “commonly used for the sale and distribution of marijuana,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. There was also an empty 50-pack of plastic bags, “suggesting Davis had already used 41 of the bags.” Digital scales and an open bottle of Ciroc vodka were also found in the car.

Davis was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.