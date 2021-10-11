The template for sports pools

To the Editor:

Unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

This, I am told by District Government, is because they follow “The Template.” The Template appears to be immovable, immutable, immortal, unchangeable and discussed with the same reverence biblical scholars discuss the stone tables given to Moses. The Template can only be viewed by the heavenly anointed at District Government and is certainly not accessible to those that actually pay the assessments for the sports pools.

Nor does The Template seem to be used for all sports pools (or perhaps there are multiple templates)?

John Logan

Village of McClure