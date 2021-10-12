83.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Apparent love triangle fuels jealous confrontation at Direct TV/Dish dealer’s office

By Meta Minton

Giselle Ramos
An apparent love triangle fueled a jealous confrontation at a local Direct TV/Dish dealer’s office.

Lady Lake police were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to the Direct TV/Dish office at 354 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A woman working at the office said she had been confronted by 35-year-old Giselle Ramos who was “irate and yelling at her,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Ramos accused the woman of having a relationship with the owner of the business, who Ramos described as her husband. The woman said she suspected Ramos had been drinking. The woman, who had her children with her at the office, was able to get Ramos out the door and locked it. Ramos pointed her finger in the shape of a gun and told the woman she “was done,” the arrest report said.

The Direct TVDish office at 354 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Ramos later called the business owner’s phone and he put it on speaker for police. During the phone call, Ramos threatened the other woman.

“She’s done, she’s not going to try and get me arrested,” Ramos said.

The man told police there were guns at the home he shares with Ramos and said she knew how to access them.

Ramos was arrested at her home on Tara Oaks Circle in Lady Lake on a charge of assault. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

