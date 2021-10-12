70.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
type here...

Eugenie Specht Davis Sarro

By Staff Report

Eugenie Specht Davis Sarro
Eugenie Specht Davis Sarro

Eugenie Specht Davis Sarro, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021.

Born in 1940 to Malcolm and Marjorie Specht in Tenafly, NJ. Eugenie moved to the Jersey Shore in 1958 to attend Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune. She raised her children and lived in Shark River Hills for fifty-three years before retiring to Florida in 2016. Eugenie’s faith in God guided her throughout her life. She never met a stranger, and all were touched by her faith and kindness. Knowing that God has a plan for all of us is how she lived her life.

Eugenie was predeceased by her eldest son John T. Davis III in 2009, and her husband Rocco in 2019.

She is survived by her “Tribe” a sister Elizabeth Rossiter of Pasadena, CA, and a brother E. Michael Specht of Hockessin, DE, Her six children and their spouses Eric Davis of Berkeley Hts., NJ, Chris Davis (Diane), Flowery Branch, GA, Cathi Brown (David), Lake Park, GA, Joan Crowe (Kevin), Manalapan, NJ, Karen Leto (Jeff Somers), Winston-Salem, NC and Susan Wynings (Keith), Gainesville, GA, her stepchildren Stephanie McCarthy, Tina DeMottie (Joe), and John Sarro. Twenty-four grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, as well as eight nieces and seven nephews.

Mom – We will “Pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off” but the hole you left will never be filled.

We love and will miss you Mommy, Eric, Chris, Cathi, Joan, Karen and Susan

Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A Catholic Funeral Mass is scheduled for October 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, The Villages, FL and interment at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos