Janemarie Dorsey, 87, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages the morning of September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jerome Joseph (Skip) Dorsey. Janemarie was born May 10, 1934 in Peekskill, New York. After graduating from Peekskill High School, she attended Valparaiso University in Indiana and later attended the University of Michigan to become a teacher of math and science. During Janemarie and Skip’s years of marriage they enjoyed teaching line and country partner dancing for 20 plus years in The Villages. They also mutually enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and traveling in their RV. Janemarie enjoyed being a part of a group known as The Monkeys and playing Mahjong as well as all of her friends and students in line and country partner dancing. In her final years, she was surrounded by her son, Jerome Henry Dorsey, along with many of her close friends known as her “Florida Family”. She leaves her son, Jerome “Skip” Dorsey, as well as her daughter, Karen Mitzi Haywood of Richmond, Va., a son-in-law, Pierce Haywood and two grandchildren, Kayla and Colin Haywood.

Janemarie attended The Garden Worship Center on Rt. 484 in Belleview where services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Janemarie Dorsey to the American Cancer Society or The Garden Worship Center Building Fund. Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery at a later date.