Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Officials from The Villages make case for fire department led by elected board

By Marv Balousek

Officials from The Villages made the case Tuesday night for a fire department overseen by an elected board of residents.

The pitch was being made to the Sumter County Commission at Everglades Recreation Center.

It has been a tumultuous year for The Villages Public Safety Department, whose future was threatened after being sucked into discussion over a crisis with the county ambulance service provided by American Medical Response. AMR’s response time in The Villages and the county left some patients waiting more than an hour for emergency transport.

Those many hours of public meetings and debate resulted in the push for an independent fire service district.

“The creation of an Independent District under Florida Statute 191 would be led by an elected resident board (similar to the District Government structure that is already in place in The Villages) that is solely focused on the provision of Fire and EMS services,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

He added that its funding sources are “transparent” and linked only to those services that the customer population deems appropriate and necessary for its population basis.
“The Independent District occurs if and only if the customers of such a District vote in a referendum for support of such a District after the legislature authorizes its creation within a bill,” Baier said.

