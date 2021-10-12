Squatter in The Villages has criminal history including stolen rental car

A 34-year-old woman had a long criminal history before she was arrested squatting at a home in The Villages.

Anisa Ebony Trychta continued to be held Tuesday without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest last week at an abandoned home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Trychta has spent plenty of time behind bars.

One of her more serious crimes occurred in 2012, when she took a Nissan Altima from a male friend living in Ocala. The man had rented the vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car and she asked to borrow it to drive to a funeral in Fort Lauderdale. Ten days later he received a call from Trychta who said she left the rented vehicle at a gas station because she had no money to buy gas. She told the man the vehicle had been towed to a tow yard and she needed $100 to get it out, according to an an arrest report. He paid the money and called Enterprise, providing an address in Fort Lauderdale for the retrieval of the vehicle. He received a call from Enterprise indicating a representative had gone to the address where Trychta claimed she did not have the keys and refused to allow the vehicle to be removed from “private property.” Enterprise advised the man to file a theft report.

He later told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he had known Trychta for six months and “thought she was trustworthy.” He feared she might take the rented vehicle to Mississippi.

When she was arrested later that year, she spent about a month in the Marion County Jail.

She has had other stints in jail for shoplifting, driving while license suspended, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker.

Neighbors have complained that she is among of group of squatters living at the home which is in foreclosure. The previous owners are dead.

The utilities and water have been shut off at the home. The neighbors alleged that the squatters are stealing water from outdoor spigots.