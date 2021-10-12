Webster calls on agencies to recognize science of natural immunity against COVID-19

Congressman Daniel Webster on Tuesday led a Congressional letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, NIH Director/Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden Dr. Anthony Fauci, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urging them to recognize the overwhelming data and evidence that COVID-19 natural immunity confers protection at least equal to that from vaccination.

The GOP Congressman who represents The Villages said the letter is the culmination of extensive time spent with senior experts within U.S. government and academia.

“At a time when warfighters, healthcare providers, law enforcement officers and countless others are being forced out of their jobs with heavy-handed vaccine mandates – the least the U.S. government should do is accept what the actual science shows and advocate for equal treatment,” Webster said.

He added that “ignoring this important data,” leading medical professionals are “denying science” and continuing to enable real and ongoing harm across the nation.

“Science shows protection afforded to individuals with natural immunity is real, robust and durable. Denying science-based data only contributes to existing confusion, misinformation and mistrust among the American people,” Webster said. “While vaccine mandates continue to be imposed on the same essential workers who kept our communities safe and functioning during the height of the pandemic – forcing them to quit their jobs or face termination – our medical leaders refuse to publicly recognize what overwhelming data has already shown. This is an opportunity to restore trust and faith in the Public Health system while maintaining our fight against COVID-19.”