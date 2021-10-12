Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly slapping her neighbor

A Wildwood woman was arrested after an alleged altercation with her neighbor.

Debra Ravenscraft, 59, was arrested Monday night by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery.

The neighbor started yelling profanities at the Rhode Island native after she drove through the “open yard” between their residences, according to an arrest report. She admitted she slapped him after he called her “a derogatory name.”

Ravenscraft was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.