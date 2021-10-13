20-year-old on moped arrested after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A 20-year-old riding a moped was arrested after attempting to flee from law enforcement.

Ethan Curry of Lady Lake had been riding the moped at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Skyline Drive when a Lady Lake police officer noticed it did not have a license plate. Curry did not stop the moped when police began to pursue him. He got off the moped when he reached his home on Summit Street. When police detained and searched Curry, a clear glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. A check revealed Curry’s driver’s license had been suspended Aug. 31 for failure to pay a traffic fine.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Curry was jailed in June when he was caught riding a dirt bike which did not have a headlight or taillight.

Curry had been arrested in 2019 after he was caught after hours in a park in Sumter County.