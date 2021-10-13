Bettye Green

Bettye Ann Green passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28th at home surrounded by her children and family. She was a beloved and devoted daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Bettye was born in Miami, FL in 1943 to Eudora and Julius Gaines. She later lived in Nashville, TN and moved to The Villages, FL eleven years ago. Regardless of where she lived, Bettye was known and loved by all who knew her and developed deep, lasting relationships. She was fiercely loyal, caring, thoughtful, humble, dependable and loving. Bettye is survived by her three children, Joseph Green (Amy), Stacey Elkins (Barry) and Shawn Turner (Gregory). She raised them to be successful, strong, independent and to always “do what’s required.” Her children have happy, fulfilling, long-term marriages. She was Bubbie and constant champion to seven grandchildren, Zachary (Taylor), Jake, Reid (Caity), Preston, Nathaniel, Lucas and Gabriel. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Gaines, niece, Hayley Gaines, and great-niece, Marley. Her happiest times were when her entire family gathered at her home in The Villages for holidays. A hard-worker, Betty had a successful career as a pension planner for over 30 years for Jack Turner & Associates in Clarksville, TN. Her employer considered her a friend and trusted her implicitly. Her insistence on excellence and attention to detail was key in creating a successful company with a reputation for excellence. During her time in Nashville, Bettye was a member of Congregation Micah. After moving to The Villages, Bettye continued to work remotely for nine years. She quickly became known as “The Mayor of Cherry Hill.” When someone moved to her village, Bettye and her sweet pup, Peggy Sue, welcomed them, and helped them learn the area and find the best services by sharing what became known as “Bettye’s List.” Bettye ensured that those in her community were never alone on holidays, had food when they were ill, and always had a good friend by their side. While living in The Villages, Bettye also found time to serve on the pension advisory board, play golf, Mah Johngg, Bunko, organize and attend luncheons and travel the world with her daughters and friends. She was one of the few who hit a hole in one in The Villages! Bettye was also an active member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. While Bettye is no longer with us, her legacy of love, loyalty, family and friendship will continue through her children, her family and her grandchildren. The world is a better place because of the person Bettye Green chose to be and the acts of kindness she bestowed on others. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Israel Guide Dog Center (IsraelGuideDog.org) in Bettye’s name. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake.