Wednesday, October 13, 2021
By Staff Report

Bobbie Reid (74) passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition at home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in The Villages, Florida.

Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 2, 1947 to James and Emeline (Petsche) Reid, both predeceasing her, she graduated from St Ursula Academy, a Catholic all-girls high school in Toledo and attended university until she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Patrick Tansey, who survives her.

Her children, David Tansey (San Anselmo, CA), Marjorie Walter (Fairfield, OH), and Joy Peter (Gainesville, FL), and grandchildren, Ashleigh Tansey-Solzci (Pittsburg, PA), Wilson Peter (Boca Raton, FL), and McKinley Peter (Tallahassee, FL) also survive.

Bobbie leaves her siblings, Judith Reid Aubry (Toledo, OH), James Reid (Winter Haven, FL), and Thomas Reid (Toledo, OH).

She is survived by her husband, Steven DeLucchi and his children, Michael DeLucchi (Seattle, WA) and Danielle Wright and her son, Jacob Wright, (Nerang, Queensland, Australia).

Bobbie was a loving, caring, friendly, social, and funny woman. She loved her large family, enjoyed plays and concerts, and organizing outings, dinners, games, and movies with friends and family.

After becoming a single mother in 1978, she was a Sales Representative for fine paper products, then a Real Estate Sales Agent and Marketing Director for real estate and mortgage companies. As the Sales Promotion Coordinator for several San Francisco Bay Area newspapers, she honed her passion for writing. Forming her own company, she wrote and published 3 books.

A full biography can be seen at NeptuneSociety.com. You are invited to post your story of Bobbie there.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in memory of Bobbie Reid either to:

Esther House, c/o Judi Coulter, Director, 720 Cordova Circle, The Villages, Florida 32162-1408

Epilepsy Center of NW Ohio, 1701 Holland Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537-1699

