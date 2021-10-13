Residents can show support this weekend for Wildwood Middle High School students

This weekend starts the major fundraising to support the Wildwood Middle High School for the 2021-22 school year. The goal this year, from selling Discount Cards, is $100,000. The money goes to support WMHS events, teams, clubs, scholarships, academics, arts and music and many special projects

WMHS principal Allan Hisey said the booster club has made a huge impact on student success in the last few years. The booster club is “raising the bar” this year to make an even larger impact and needs the support from Villagers, and all members of the surrounding community.

Students, teachers and boosters will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 selling money-saving Discount Cards and taking donations:

• Publix Trailwinds Village to support ESE students

• Lowe’s Trailwinds Village to support the music and arts departments and the science club.