Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

To the Editor:

I had to take my mother to The Villages hospital ER.

We ARRIVED at 5:30 p.m. roughly, did triage, was given an IV, some for pain, (which DIDN’T help, and something to calm her stomach), then three hours later taken for a CT scan, 4.5 hours later, still sitting in the ER waiting area, and hadn’t seen a doctor.

When asked for help, I was told, DON’T get an attitude, sit down. Then I was told by a registration person, “It’s not my job.” The CT scan tech said IT LOOKS like a blockage. I asked if there was a place, she could lay down, was told no. Just sit and wait.

David Gibbs

My mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe