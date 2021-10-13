86.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had to take my mother to The Villages hospital ER.
We ARRIVED at 5:30 p.m. roughly, did triage, was given an IV, some for pain, (which DIDN’T help, and something to calm her stomach), then three hours later taken for a CT scan, 4.5 hours later, still sitting in the ER waiting area, and hadn’t seen a doctor.
When asked for help, I was told, DON’T get an attitude, sit down. Then I was told by a registration person, “It’s not my job.” The CT scan tech said IT LOOKS like a blockage. I asked if there was a place, she could lay down, was told no. Just sit and wait.

David Gibbs
My mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe

 

