86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...

Thank you to the Fruitland Park Police Department

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to offer a sincere thank you to Chief Erik Luce and the Fruitland Park Police Department officers for their booth at Brownwood during the National Night Out event.
I was unable to arrive early enough for the parade but welcomed the opportunity to visit and personally express my appreciation to our first responders.
As a former Pine Ridge resident (Fruitland Park, Lake County) I’m most appreciative that Fruitland Park police had such a visible presence, and stayed long after the parade to interact with residents. To quote the chief’s own words on Fruitland Park’s government website, “We serve by improving quality of life, promoting peace and order and resolving problems through an ongoing relationship with our community.”
Your actions demonstrate those aren’t merely words. Thank you and FP personnel.

Paul Tesanovich
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

A man whose mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe describes taking her to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Thank you to the Fruitland Park Police Department

A Villager is especially thankful to the Fruitland Park Police Department and its chief for a special effort. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump flags

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a Villager who complained about Trump flags to, “Get over it!”

Your article on Ed McGinty

A reader objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of Ed McGinty’s arrest and subsequent court case. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Peeping Tom

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has something to say about those who harassed a lady lawmaker in a restroom.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos