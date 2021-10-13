Thank you to the Fruitland Park Police Department

To the Editor:

I want to offer a sincere thank you to Chief Erik Luce and the Fruitland Park Police Department officers for their booth at Brownwood during the National Night Out event.

I was unable to arrive early enough for the parade but welcomed the opportunity to visit and personally express my appreciation to our first responders.

As a former Pine Ridge resident (Fruitland Park, Lake County) I’m most appreciative that Fruitland Park police had such a visible presence, and stayed long after the parade to interact with residents. To quote the chief’s own words on Fruitland Park’s government website, “We serve by improving quality of life, promoting peace and order and resolving problems through an ongoing relationship with our community.”

Your actions demonstrate those aren’t merely words. Thank you and FP personnel.

Paul Tesanovich

Village of Monarch Grove