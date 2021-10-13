Villager’s son back behind bars after judge revokes his bond

A Villager’s son landed back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond.

Richard Street, 41, who previously lived with his mother in the Village of Polo Ridge but now lists a Belleview arrest, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Street had been free on bond following his arrest in April on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. However, the prosecutor’s office filed a motion in late July – following another arrest – seeking to revoke the Washington D.C. native’s bond.

Street was arrested last year after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter. Street’s father died Jan. 23, 2020 and a celebration of life was held in The Villages. Street was arrested in 2019 at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.