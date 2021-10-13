87.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Woman arrested after checking out of UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Meta Minton

Vanessa Marie Chandler
A woman was arrested after checking out of UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Vanessa Marie Chandler, 38, of Summerfield turned herself in Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She has been classified as a habitual offender.

The Chicago native had been driving a silver 2001 Mitsubishi sedan with an inoperable headlight at 11:56 p.m. Sept. 28 on U.S. 301 near County Road 202, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Chandler claimed she did not have a driver’s license. A check revealed her license is suspended and she has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

After Chandler was placed in the back of a patrol car, she began to complain that she was feeling sick. She became “unresponsive” and the deputy intranasally administered NARCAN. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages.

After she was booked Tuesday at the Sumer County Detention Center, Chandler posted $2,000 bond and was released.

