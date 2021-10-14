86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 14, 2021
type here...

Congressman Webster’s ‘natural immunity’ misinformation

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Congressman Daniel Webster’s Oct. 13 comments about COVID-19 natural immunity is just another example of the naysayers’ smoke and mirrors. His key comment is “Science shows protection afforded to individuals with natural immunity is real, robust and durable.”
So, what percentage of the population has natural immunity and how does one know if one possesses it? The over 700,000 people who died from COVID must not have had it. The over 44,000,000 people who contracted COVID must not have had it.
Does he suggest that the world ignore the vaccine and hope that each person is lucky enough to be one of his chosen few?

David Shaw
Village of Lynnhaven

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Congressman Webster’s ‘natural immunity’ misinformation

A Village of Lynnhaven resident is outraged that Congressman Daniel Webster is spreading misinformation about “natural immunity” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden is breaking records

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends President Biden is breaking records - but not the kind of records you’d be proud to break. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

A man whose mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe describes taking her to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos