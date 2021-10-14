Congressman Webster’s ‘natural immunity’ misinformation

To the Editor:

Congressman Daniel Webster’s Oct. 13 comments about COVID-19 natural immunity is just another example of the naysayers’ smoke and mirrors. His key comment is “Science shows protection afforded to individuals with natural immunity is real, robust and durable.”

So, what percentage of the population has natural immunity and how does one know if one possesses it? The over 700,000 people who died from COVID must not have had it. The over 44,000,000 people who contracted COVID must not have had it.

Does he suggest that the world ignore the vaccine and hope that each person is lucky enough to be one of his chosen few?

David Shaw

Village of Lynnhaven