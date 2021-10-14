John Emil Johansson, “Jack”, The Villages, Fl, passed away October 1, 2021. Jack was born in Jersey City, N.J., in 1933. He was 88 years old. He was a mechanical engineer and business owner.

In 1953, he married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Adele Stitzer Johansson and they had 4 sons; John, Robert, David and Douglas. They have 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Jack was involved in sports all his life; high school sports, managing Little League teams for 15 years, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and he loved pickle ball and golf.

No services are scheduled. In remembrance of Jack, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.