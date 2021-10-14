86.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Mold growing on abandoned home of Villager who died in February

By Meta Minton

Mold is growing on an abandoned home of a Villager who died in February.

The home at 1340 Hollyberry Place in the Holly Hill Villas was the subject of a public hearing Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Gary Michael Kaczvinsky purchased the villa in 2007 for $142,200. He died Feb. 23. His wife died in 2009. The utilities at the home are past due.

The owner of this home in the Holly Hill Villas died earlier this year
The owner of this home in the Holly Hill Villas died earlier this year.

A complaint was received July 14 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home. The violation was verified the following day. The property “appears vacant,” according to Community Standards. There has been no success in contacting anyone responsible for the property or who might be an heir.

Mold on the side of the home in the Holly Hill Villas was the topic of a public hearing before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors
Mold on the side of this home in the Holly Hill Villas was the topic of a public hearing before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

CDD 7 supervisors voted to provide three days to cut the grass and remove the weeds and five days to address the mold. If the property is not brought into compliance a series of fines will be imposed.

Supervisors agreed the neighbors deserve to see action being taken at the abandoned home.

“There is an emotional toll for the neighbors,” said Supervisor Edward Coleman.

