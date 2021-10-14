86.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Sumter County Republican Club on October 23, 2021 is sponsoring a fundraiser called the annual “Lincoln Day Dinner.” The proceeds ($85 per person or a table for eight @ $850) goes to the treasury of the club.
The club during the past “Primary Election” shunned certain Sumter County Republican candidates which is the opposite of the by-laws of the Florida Republican Party. This club supported only a select group of candidates during the most recent Primary election with their monies and volunteers.The philosophy of a Republican political club during a “Primary Election” is to encourage many republicans to run for office. Once the “Primary Election” is concluded the club showers all Republican winners with their 100 personal resources for the upcoming general election.
Please, before you donate to this fundraiser read the following statement of facts about this Republican Club:
1. Prior to the 2020 Primary Election a Sumter County Republican Club meeting was held. The Republican candidates for County Commissioners were present which included incumbents Butler, Burgess and Printz and challengers Estep, Miller and Search.The three challengers introduced themselves to the members.
2. Jerry Prince of the club’s Executive Committee at this same meeting with Estep, Miller and Search looking on stated the committee will be giving $5,000 to each incumbent (Butler, Burgess and Printz) toward their campaigns. Estep, Miller and Search were embarrassed. There was no indication that this donation was to be presented at this meeting. This donation by Jerry Prince of the Executive Committee was callous and didn’t promote Republican unity.
3. Jerry Prince and Peter Wahl are currently under possible Felony Election violations. Florida Department of Law Enforcement has not cleared the violations.
4.The Club after the above statement of facts has now asked the present County Commissioners Estep, Miller and Search to purchase a table at the fundraiser. As one commissioner responded he stated no and at the same time donated $850 to needy children.
The Sumter County Republican Club is a “clique” and is not promoting a strong viable Republican Party of Sumter County.

Gilbert Windsor
Village of Bonita

 

