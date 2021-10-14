Village of Hemingway man appointed to CDD 7 Board of Supervisors

A Village of Hemingway man has been appointed to the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Daryl Klinko has been named to fill the vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin.

Klinko has lived in The Villages of three years, moving here in 2018 from Michigan. He worked for General Motors and negotiated healthcare contracts. He also served for many years with the volunteer fire department in Troy, Mich.

“The residents should be No. 1 in my viewpoint,” Klinko said during the interview process Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Klinko was chosen over Stuart Zaikov of the Village of Bonita. The Queens, N.Y. native has been in The Villages for 18 months. For the past 20 years, he ran his own business importing mechanical components while living in Roanoke, Va.

The CDD 7 board has another vacancy due to the resignation last week of longtime Supervisor William VonDohlen.

Zaikov was encouraged to apply for that vacancy, which will be filled at a future date.