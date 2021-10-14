86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 14, 2021
type here...

Village of Hemingway man appointed to CDD 7 Board of Supervisors

By Meta Minton

Daryl Klinko
Daryl Klinko

A Village of Hemingway man has been appointed to the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Daryl Klinko has been named to fill the vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin.

Klinko has lived in The Villages of three years, moving here in 2018 from Michigan. He worked for General Motors and negotiated healthcare contracts. He also served for many years with the volunteer fire department in Troy, Mich.

“The residents should be No. 1 in my viewpoint,” Klinko said during the interview process Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Klinko was chosen over Stuart Zaikov of the Village of Bonita. The Queens, N.Y. native has been in The Villages for 18 months. For the past 20 years, he ran his own business importing mechanical components while living in Roanoke, Va.

The CDD 7 board has another vacancy due to the resignation last week of longtime Supervisor William VonDohlen.

Zaikov was encouraged to apply for that vacancy, which will be filled at a future date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Congressman Webster’s ‘natural immunity’ misinformation

A Village of Lynnhaven resident is outraged that Congressman Daniel Webster is spreading misinformation about “natural immunity” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden is breaking records

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends President Biden is breaking records - but not the kind of records you’d be proud to break. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

A man whose mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe describes taking her to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos