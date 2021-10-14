Woman already on probation jailed after pouring beer on boyfriend

A woman already on probation was jailed after allegedly pouring beer on her boyfriend.

Virginia Pauline Fischer, 28, of Wildwood was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of domestic battery.

The New York native and her boyfriend “had been verbally arguing throughout the day,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At one point, he made a “comment” which angered Fischer and she “then dumped her beer out on him,” the report said.

Fischer was arrested in July after leaving a bite mark on her boyfriend after he refused to give her a cigarette. In August, Fischer pleaded no contest to a charge of battery. She was placed on probation for a year.

Due to the probation violation, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She was also convicted of battery in 2012 in New Hampshire.