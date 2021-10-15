Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

To the Editor:

Let’s talk Reverse One Sumter.

The Daily Sun on Thursday published an article entitled “GOP Officials Rallying to Defend Voting Rights of Sumter Residents.”

The irony abounds. We all remember the Daily Sun applauding the fake candidacies of Jerry Prince and Peter Wahl that barred 45,000 Democrats and No Party Affiliates from voting for the county commissioners in 2020. Now the Daily Sun is claiming that Reverse One Sumter is voter suppression?

No, it isn’t. It is Democracy with a capital D.

Right now, all voters in Sumter County can vote for county commissioner, regardless of the district in which they live. This means that due to their sheer numbers alone, Villagers choose the county commissioners for the two districts OUTSIDE The Villages.

Shouldn’t the people outside The Villages be permitted to elect their own representation?

Villagers know what they need for representation inside the Villages but they don’t know what the people outside The Villages need.

People in Croom-A-Coochee, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, Webster, Center Hill, Sumterville, Linden, Oxford, Nobleton and the rest of the communities outside The Villages deserve to choose and elect their own representation.

It’s as simple as that.

Susan Bleacher

Lake Panasoffkee