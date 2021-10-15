Lake Sumter Apartments woman arrested after crashing car at Spanish Springs

A woman who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes was arrested after crashing her car in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages.

Samantha Dawn Nelson, 31, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was involved in the crash at about 11 p.m. Thursday on Avenida Central at Paige Place, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had a child riding in the vehicle with her at the time of the accident.

The Maryland native admitted she had been drinking beer and peppermint schnapps. There were open liquor containers in her vehicle.

Nelson struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .279 and .272 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.