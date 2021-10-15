88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, October 15, 2021
Official says answers needed in pipe failure at Callahan Villas

By Meta Minton

Pipe failure appears to be the culprit in a longstanding drainage problem in a villa community in The Villages.

Drainage problems date back to at least to 2019 in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills.

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors received an update on the problem at their meeting Thursday afternoon at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

An ineffective and potentially clogged underdrain system, has led to premature failure of the asphalt roadway,” according to a report from The Villages District government.  

A Villager provided this photo of the roadway in the Callahan Villas.

District Property Management has been unearthing the underdrain system at specific locations to inspect the system. The entire underdrain system may need to be reconstructed to lower the groundwater. CDD 10 residents will be on the hook for the repairs, including to the roadways.

Supervisor Steve Bova said he is eager to get to the reason this has happened.

“Will we know what caused this? We need an answer,” Bova said.

The situation at the Callahan Villas mirrors a similar problem in the Soulliere Villas in Community Development District 4 in the Marion County section of The Villages. The roads in the Soulliere Villas are also deteriorating. The two villa communities were constructed at about the same time.

