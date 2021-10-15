88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...

Public hearing held on vacant home with reverse mortgage in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A public hearing was held Friday on the condition of a vacant home with a reverse mortgage in The Villages.

The home at 1762 Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred was discussed by the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Henry Mabry purchased the home in 2011 for $200,000. The 80-year-old is living out of state with his daughter.

A complaint was received July 28 about overgrown grass and weeds as well as dead grass. The violation was verified the following day by Community Standards. The overgrown grass and weeds have been addressed, but the dead grass is still a problem.

This home on Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the CDD 5 Board of Supervisors
This home on Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the CDD 5 Board of Supervisors.

While the problem of abandoned homes has been well documented in The Villages, CDD 5 supervisors were relieved that this vacant home does not fall into that same category.

The utilities are current and the daughter is paying the bill. She has been trying to remedy problems at her father’s home.

“The good thing is that the family is interested and involved. It isn’t going to spiral out of control,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

However, neighbor John Easley complained that the home has been in decline since Mabry moved out.

“He used to do a pretty good job keeping it up,” Easley said.

He said there is mold growing on the driveway and the roof is deteriorating.

However, officials noted there had been no complaints about those issues.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Water sales by Lady Lake to Sumter County residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends the Town of Lady Lake has no business providing water for development across the line in Sumter County.

Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight on representation on the Sumter County Commission.

Ed McGinty vows to return to Hadley pool

Villager Ed McGinty, who faces a stalking charge after a political disagreement at a swimming pool in The Villages, has vowed to return to that pool later this month. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos