Public hearing held on vacant home with reverse mortgage in The Villages

A public hearing was held Friday on the condition of a vacant home with a reverse mortgage in The Villages.

The home at 1762 Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred was discussed by the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Henry Mabry purchased the home in 2011 for $200,000. The 80-year-old is living out of state with his daughter.

A complaint was received July 28 about overgrown grass and weeds as well as dead grass. The violation was verified the following day by Community Standards. The overgrown grass and weeds have been addressed, but the dead grass is still a problem.

While the problem of abandoned homes has been well documented in The Villages, CDD 5 supervisors were relieved that this vacant home does not fall into that same category.

The utilities are current and the daughter is paying the bill. She has been trying to remedy problems at her father’s home.

“The good thing is that the family is interested and involved. It isn’t going to spiral out of control,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

However, neighbor John Easley complained that the home has been in decline since Mabry moved out.

“He used to do a pretty good job keeping it up,” Easley said.

He said there is mold growing on the driveway and the roof is deteriorating.

However, officials noted there had been no complaints about those issues.