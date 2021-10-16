To the Editor:

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity. After having COVID, I was directly exposed an did not get it again. I have seen husbands and wives where one got it and the other did not.

Many top researchers have done testing and found people who had COVID had natural immunity far more than with vaccine. Instead of the mandatory vaccine, why not test for anti-bodies? Mandating is wrong. Many religions are suspicious of the fetal cells in the vaccines. We still should have freedom to choose.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago