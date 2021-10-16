67.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 16, 2021
By Staff Report

Douglas John Kelso, died on September 28, 2021, in The Villages, FL.

Doug was born in Mason City, IA on June 5, 1944, and was raised in Des Moines.

While in Des Moines, he became an accomplished drummer, and was a member of the Iowa Stepperettes, a precision drum and drill team. Eventually he became director of the Corp. and together they achieved national championship status.

Following a career with Xerox, Doug started a grounds maintenance business where he maintained the property of Jonathan, the New Town, in Chaska.

In 2003, Doug married Patricia (Pat) McCarthy. Following their retirement in 2017, they moved to The Villages, Florida where he pursued his many hobbies and enjoyed hours of fun in the sun in his Corvette convertible.

Doug was predeceased by parents, Veronica and Russell Kelso and brother, Gary.

He is survived by wife, Pat, children Matthew (Helen), daughter Amanda Kelso, Katherine Liden (Gunnar), beloved grandchildren Kahlil and Sage, sister Barbara Struyk (Dave), Sue Hill (Paul) and many nieces and nephews and former wife Susan Nightingale.

A Memorial Service is scheduled at Cremation Society of Edina, Sunday, November 7 at 12 p.m., refreshments to follow. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

