Summerfield motorcyclist dies at scene of crash on U.S. 301

A Summerfield motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Friday night on U.S. 301 near County Road 42 in Marion County.

The 43-year-old man had been northbound at 8:36 p.m. in the right lane on U.S. 301 when a southbound pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Belleview man made a U-turn and traveled into the path of the motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of the motorcycle hit the rear of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was ejected and the motorcycle overturned in the center median. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, the report noted.

The driver of the pickup and a 20-year-old male passenger from Jacksonville were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.