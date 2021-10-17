Congressman Webster’s stance on ‘natural immunity’ is reckless

To the Editor:

Congressman Webster opined in a recent letter that our bodies have a natural immunity to COVID 19. He cites, without any reference, that there is scientific proof to back his absurd and ignorant claim. Why does this suddenly scientific revelation just now appear? Is there a natural immunity to polio? Ask the parents who saved there children via a polio vaccination. Is there a natural immunity against measles and smallpox? Ask the many indigenous native Americans who were decimated by these horrible diseases. Where was their natural immunity? I could go on, but the critical thinkers get my point. Webster’s opinion is reckless, careless, and profoundly and maliciously stupid.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace